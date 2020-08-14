In at least nine places across China, traces of the new coronavirus have been detected during the last 40 days in packets of frozen seafood, fish and chicken - most of them imported from Latin America - triggering alarm bells in the country about these products and their consumption.

Experts have warned that the virus can survive up to three months in very low temperatures, and even though there is no evidence so far about it being transmitted through food, the news has led to concerns in a country which imports frozen food from 105 nations across the world.