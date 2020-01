A traveller wears a mask in the arrival hall of the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Gao Fu, the director general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks about prevention and control of the new coronavirus-related pneumonia during a press conference in Beijing, China, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A passenger shows an illustration of the coronavirus on his mobile phone at Guangzhou airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Three Chinese cities with a total population of around 18 million people have been put on lockdown Thursday as authorities scramble to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus as hundreds of millions prepare to travel across the country to celebrate new year.

Authorities closed down public transport and urged people to stay at home in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and the capital of Hubei province with a population of 11 million. EFE-EPA