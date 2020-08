Health workers take swab samples on teachers at a primary school in Handan, Hebei province, China, 17 August 2020 (issued 21 August 2020). EPA-EFE/FILE/HAO QY CHINA OUT

China recorded 22 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, all of them imported, the National Health Commission reported, as the country recorded the same number of infections three days in a row.

This number represents 15 more cases than those detected on Wednesday, but also marks the sixth consecutive day the Asian country has not recorded any local transmissions. EFE-EPA