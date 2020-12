China on Saturday detected 12 cases of Covid-19 that were transmitted locally, seven of them in the northeastern province of Liaoning and five in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission reported, marking the largest transmission within its borders in two months.

The last time the country detected a similar number of local cases was on Oct. 28 when 23 coronavirus infections were recorded in the western province of Xinjiang.EFE-EPA

