China reported 112 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 67 local infections, the national health commission said Saturday, as the country continues to struggle with a wave of outbreaks.
Amid the ongoing outbreaks, authorities in the capital Beijing have rolled back plans to impose compulsory vaccine mandates on residents after a public outcry on social media.
The infections, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, are putting Beijing's 'zero Covid' policy of completely eliminating the virus - rather than living with it - under severe strain.
