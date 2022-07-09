A man takes a coronavirus PCR test at a booth on the street, in Shanghai, China, 08 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China reported 112 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 67 local infections, the national health commission said Saturday, as the country continues to struggle with a wave of outbreaks.

Amid the ongoing outbreaks, authorities in the capital Beijing have rolled back plans to impose compulsory vaccine mandates on residents after a public outcry on social media.

The infections, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, are putting Beijing's 'zero Covid' policy of completely eliminating the virus - rather than living with it - under severe strain.

(...)