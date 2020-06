Men wearing protective face masks load a scooter with meat next to the closed Xinfadi market building in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 13 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's National Health Commission (NHS) on Sunday reported that there were 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours - 19 of them "imported" and 38 at the local level.

Of these new cases, 36 were recorded in Beijing, following a recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the capital's main market.