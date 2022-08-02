Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev (L), Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi (C) and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov (R) posing for a picture prior to a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 29 July 2022. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Taipei (Taiwan), 02/08/2022.- A person reads a news article on a smartphone about the expected visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai, in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 August 2022. China has raised a warning stating its military will not sit idle if US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan. Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region with a visit to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Malasia, Singapur, Estados Unidos, Singapur) EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Beijing (China), 02/08/2022.- An article on China's response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was published on the front page of the Global Times English version in Beijing, China, 02 August 2022. China has raised a warning stating its military will not sit idle if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region with a visit to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Malasia, Singapur, Estados Unidos, Singapur) EFE/EPA/WU HAO

Taipei (Taiwan), 02/08/2022.- Taiwanese hold placards during a protest against the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 August 2022. China has raised a warning stating its military will not sit idle if US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan. Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region with a visit to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. (Protestas, Japón, Corea del Sur, Malasia, Singapur, Estados Unidos, Singapur) EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taipei (Taiwan), 02/08/2022.- The Boeing C-40C flight SPAR19 carrying the delegation headed by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 August 2022. China has raised a warning stating its military will not sit idle if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region with a visit to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Malasia, Singapur, Estados Unidos, Singapur) EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taipei (Taiwan), 02/08/2022.- The delegation headed by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other officials after landing in Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 August 2022. China has raised a warning stating its military will not sit idle if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region with a visit to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Malasia, Singapur, Estados Unidos, Singapur) EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taipei (Taiwan), 02/08/2022.- A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C) being greeted by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (L) as she arrives at the Songshan airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 August 2022. Pelosi landed in Taiwan in the evening of 02 August, the highest ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years, despite strong warnings from China against the visit. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Chinese army announced large-scale military exercises around Taiwan not long after a plane landed in Taipei late Tuesday carrying the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who defied stern warnings from Beijing of "disastrous repercussions" if she made the trip.

Pelosi, the third-highest ranking US politician, is the most senior American official to set foot on the island, viewed by Beijing as a breakaway province, in 25 years.

A spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army said shortly after Pelosi's arrival in Taipei that the Chinese armed forces "will conduct a series of joint military operations around Taiwan Island, and conduct joint air and sea exercises in the sea and airspaces of the northern, southwestern, and southeastern Taiwan Islands."

