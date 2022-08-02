The Chinese army announced large-scale military exercises around Taiwan not long after a plane landed in Taipei late Tuesday carrying the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who defied stern warnings from Beijing of "disastrous repercussions" if she made the trip.
Pelosi, the third-highest ranking US politician, is the most senior American official to set foot on the island, viewed by Beijing as a breakaway province, in 25 years.
A spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army said shortly after Pelosi's arrival in Taipei that the Chinese armed forces "will conduct a series of joint military operations around Taiwan Island, and conduct joint air and sea exercises in the sea and airspaces of the northern, southwestern, and southeastern Taiwan Islands."
(...)