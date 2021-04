An employee walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, 04 November 2013 (reissued 10 April 2021). EFE-EPA/JEFF LEE

Chinese regulators have slapped a record fine of 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) on Alibaba in an anti-monopoly probe against the e-commerce giant.

Chinese regulators have accused the firm of violating antitrust regulations and abusing its market position. EFE