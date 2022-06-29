Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida during a meeting with Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid, Spain on June 29, 2022. EFE/Sergio Pérez

China’s role on the margins of the war in Ukraine and its close relationship with Russia are “quite worrisome” for Japan, according to a spokesperson for the office of Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida.

Koichiro Matsumoto told Efe at the Nato summit taking place in Madrid that Japan was watching “close relations being built up between Russia and China.”

“We have been pushing for China to act more responsibly,” he added.

He underlined that before the Russian invasion, Vladimir Putin visited Beijing one the eve of the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he joined China in signing a joint declaration opposed to Nato’s further expansion.

(...)