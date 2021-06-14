US President Joe Biden (L) is welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCOIS MORI / POOL

China’s "coercive" policies contravene Nato’s values and Beijing must adhere to international norms, the leaders of the transatlantic alliance said in a joint statement at the end of a summit in Brussels Monday.

China’s growing global influence was high on the agenda for the summit, the first attended by the US President Joe Biden, who was eager to emphasize the importance of the organization for US interests.

In a joint statement, the alliance said: “China's stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order.” EFE