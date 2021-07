A woman wearing a protective face mask carries a young girl, in Beijing, China, 30 July 2021. China's National Health Commission reported 64 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for 29 July. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Women wearing protective face masks walk up the steps from an underground passage with their luggage, in Beijing, China, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak is the “most extensive” since the one that emerged in Wuhan in 2019 and which is widely considered the trigger to the current worldwide pandemic, the state-run Global Times reported Friday.

Chinese authorities have detected 200 Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days and, unlike previous clusters which were quickly contained, the contagion has spread to five provinces and the Beijing region. EFE

