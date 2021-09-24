In this undated photo, a man walks past the Evergrande Center in Beijing, China.EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI/FILE

The shares of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande plummeted Friday by 11.6 percent in the stock market after the expiration a day earlier of the term to pay the interests of a group of “offshore” bonds.

Although at the opening of the session the fall was much more moderate, of little more than 2 percent, the uncertainty prevailed on the mentioned payments, which would suppose a disbursement of about $ 84 million.

The company has now entered a 30-day period before it is officially deemed to have defaulted.

To that amount will be added another $ 47.5 million from another batch of “offshore” bonds on Sep. 29.

(...)