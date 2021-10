A man walks in front of the screen showing newest stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai, China, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China's international trade grew 15.4 percent year-on-year in September, according to official data published Wednesday.

The General Customs Administration said China's exchanges with the rest of the world stood at 3.53 trillion yuan ($ 547.96 million) last month. EFE