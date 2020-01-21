Then Interpol president Meng Hongwei during a visit to the headquarters of international police organization Interpol in Lyon, France, May 8, 2018 (reissued Jan.21, 2020). EFE-EPA/FILE/JEFF PACHOUD / POOL MAXPPP OUT

An undated handout file image made available by Interpol shows Meng Hongwei, then President of Interpol, speaking in Bali, Indonesia (reissued Jan.21, 2020). EFE-EPA/FILE/INTERPOL HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Chinese court has sentenced the former head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, to more than 13 years in prison and fined 2 million yuan ($290,000) on corruption charges, official media reported on Tuesday.

According to China Daily, a court in the northeastern city of Taijin ruled that Meng used his position as a high-ranking member of the Communist Party of China, vice minister of public security, and head of the Chinese Coast Guard to obtain benefits for companies and individuals in business and job promotions. EFE-EPA