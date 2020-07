A woman stands in the supermarket in Shanghai, China, 15 July 2020 (issued 16 July 2020). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Visitors walk through a shopping mall with a badminton court in Shanghai, China, 15 July 2020 (issued 16 July 2020). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China's GDP shrinks 1.6 pct in first half of 2020

China's gross domestic product shrank by 1.6 percent year-on-year during the first half of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported Thursday.

The Asian country's GDP expanded by 3.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of the year, beating analysts' forecasts, which had predicted a growth of 2.5 percent.EFE-EPA

