A couple wearing protective face masks rests on a bench at the riverside park along the Yangtze River, in Wuhan, China, 12 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man wearing a protective face mask stands next to a globe at the riverside park along the Yangtze River, in Wuhan, China, 12 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A visitor goes through a disinfection cabin at the entrance to Wuhan Sunhy Biology company, in Wuhan, China, 12 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The number of "imported" COVID-19 cases continues to rise in China, which recorded a new high not seen since March, the National Health Commission said Monday, while a border crossing with Russia has become a new cause for concern.

Of the 108 new infections in the past 24 hours, 98 were found in people coming from abroad. EFE-EPA