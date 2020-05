A man walks in front of propaganda posters with the message 'heavy-handed action, eradicate crime and evil' (L) and 'treasure life' (R) on the street in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 15 April 2020 (issued 12 May 2020). EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A woman exits book store with propaganda posters on the entrance in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 15 April 2020 EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

China's inflation eases but still grows at 3.3 percent in April

China's Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main inflation indicator, grew 3.3 percent year-on-year in April against the 4.3 percent growth it posted in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Tuesday.

The figure is below analysts' forecasts, which had predicted an increase in inflation of around 3.7 percent in April. EFE-EPA

