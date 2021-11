Cars drive on a polluted day on a street in Beijing, China, 03 November 2021. China, the world's biggest polluter, has promised the UN to peak its emissions before 2030 and reduce them to zero by 2060. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman walks on a bridge over a road carrying cars on a polluted day in Beijing, China, 03 November 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

People walk on a bridge over a road carrying cars on a polluted day in Beijing, China, 03 November 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The struggle between maintaining a high economic growth rate and sharply cutting carbon dioxide emissions make the environmental objectives of China, the most polluting country in the world, a complicated juggling exercise.

China’s plans aim to reach peak CO2 emissions by 2030, and emissions neutrality by 2060, as well as a reduction in carbon intensity of more than 65 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.EFE

jt/lds