Children play in a sporting goods store in Beijing, China, 10 May 2021 (issued 11 May 2021). EFE-EPA/WU HONG

People look after children in Beijing, China, 10 May 2021 (issued 11 May 2021). EFE-EPA/WU HONG

China's population grew by 5.38 percent in the last 10 years to reach 1.4 billion inhabitants, the National Bureau of Statistics announced on Tuesday.

The total number of inhabitants, according to the 2020 census, the first since 2010, is 1.4 billion against the 1.3 billion recorded in the 2010 census. EFE