China's Sinopharm claimed its vaccine is more than 79 percent effective against coronavirus infection. EFE- EPA/File/ROMAN PILIPEY

A vaccine developed by China's state-run Sinopharm is 79.34 percent effective in protection against the Covid-19, the company said on Wednesday, seeking approval from the government for its general public use in the country.

The vaccine, developed by a unit of the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), an affiliate of Sinopharm, is among several Chinese immunizing agents that have concluded Phase 3 trials. EFE-EPA