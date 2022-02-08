Eileen Gu became China’s youngest Winter Olympic gold medalist on Tuesday after she aced the big air freestyle skiing competition.
Gu, who has both American and Chinese nationality, was facing huge pressure from the home crowd to deliver gold, and she did so in style, nailing a 1620 degree, four and a half rotations in a competitive setting for the first time in her fledgling career.
The trick saw her leapfrog France's Tess Ledeux, who took silver after also completing a 1620, and Swiss Mathilde Gremaud, who took bronze.
(...)