Beijing (China), 08/02/2022.- Gu Ailing Eileen of China performs in third run in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 08 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing (China), 08/02/2022.- (from left) Silver medalist Tess Ledeux of France, gold medalist Gu Ailing Eileen of China and bronze medalist Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland celebrate on the podium during the flower ceremony in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 08 February 2022. (Francia, Suiza) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing (China), 08/02/2022.- Gu Ailing Eileen of China reacts after her third run in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 08 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Eileen Gu became China’s youngest Winter Olympic gold medalist on Tuesday after she aced the big air freestyle skiing competition.

Gu, who has both American and Chinese nationality, was facing huge pressure from the home crowd to deliver gold, and she did so in style, nailing a 1620 degree, four and a half rotations in a competitive setting for the first time in her fledgling career.

The trick saw her leapfrog France's Tess Ledeux, who took silver after also completing a 1620, and Swiss Mathilde Gremaud, who took bronze.

(...)