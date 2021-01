Chinese first probe to Mars, Tianwen-1, will enter the red planet's orbit in February as planned, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said Sunday.

After its launch on July 23 last year, the spacecraft is already 130 million km (80 million miles) away from the Earth and has to travel another 8.3 million km to reach the red planet, where it is scheduled to land in May. EFE-EPA