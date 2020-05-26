Riot police check the bag of a woman during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The head of China's designated medical team of experts to combat coronavirus praised prevention measures taken in Hong Kong and urged authorities to relax restrictions as Beijing said more businesses would begin operating.

In an interview with Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post, infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan praised the city's efforts to contain COVID-19 and called for more cooperation between the authorities of Hong Kong and mainland Chinese to allow travel between the two sides without the need to undergo mandatory quarantine. EFE-EPA