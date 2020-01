China Vice Premier Liu He gestures while leaving trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the offices of the US Trade Representative in Washington, DC, USA, 10 May 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

China's Vice Premier, who is leading trade war negotiations with the United States, will visit Washington to sign an agreement for the first phase of a deal, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng, announced Thursday that Liu He will visit the US capital between January 13 and 14.