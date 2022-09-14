A handout photo made available by Kazakhstan's President press-service shows Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (R) welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L) upon his arrival to the airport in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 14 September 2022. EFE/EPA/KAZAKHSTAN PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves his aircraft after arriving to the airport in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 14 September 2022. EFE/EPA/KAZAKHSTAN PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Wednesday in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan on what is his first visit abroad since the coronavirus pandemic, and during which he is also expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally received the Chinese president, according to a statement by the Presidential Palace.

During his visit to Kazakhstan, Xi, who was given a guard of honor, seeks to reinforce bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two delegations then moved to the Ak Orda Palace, where they are expected to discuss several issues of strategic and mutual interest before signing a series of bilateral agreements.

