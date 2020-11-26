Chinese premier Xi Jinping congratulated Joe Biden on his recent election as United States president, state media reported Thursday.

"We hope both sides will maintain a spirit of mutual benefit and respect, and not of confrontation or conflict; focus on cooperation, manage their differences, and promote a stable and healthy development of China-US relations," Xi said in a Wednesday message.

According to the Chinese president, this last point "not only obeys the interests of both peoples, but is also the common expectation of the international community." EFE

jt/lds