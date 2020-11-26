People stand in front of the screen playing Chinese President Xi Jinping message on “Light Of The Internet Expo” during World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, 23 November 2020. The World Internet Conference, also known as Wuzhen Summit is a two day conference held on 23 to 24 November. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Chinese premier Xi Jinping congratulated Joe Biden on his recent election as United States president, state media reported Thursday.

"We hope both sides will maintain a spirit of mutual benefit and respect, and not of confrontation or conflict; focus on cooperation, manage their differences, and promote a stable and healthy development of China-US relations," Xi said in a Wednesday message.

According to the Chinese president, this last point "not only obeys the interests of both peoples, but is also the common expectation of the international community." EFE-EPA

