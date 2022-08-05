Bangkok (Thailand), 05/08/2022.- The flight information shows a status of flights to Taipei at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 05 August 2022. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has informed three Thai Airlines to avoid the airspace around Taiwan after China began military live-fire exercise as response to the Taipei visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Incendio, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Taipei (Taiwan), 05/08/2022.- Taiwan Navy's battle ships anchored at a harbour in Keelung city, Taiwan, 05 August 2022. Following a visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan, the Chinese military started to hold a series of live-fire drills in six maritime areas around Taiwan's main island, planned from 04 to 07 August 2022. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivering her speech during her meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Beijing (China), 05/08/2022.- Chinese President Xi Jinping on a screen showing the evening news at a shopping mall in Beijing, China 05 August, 2022. China responded to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by announcing a series of military exercises surrounding Taiwan and trade curbs on the import of fruit and fish from the country as well as stopping shipments of sand to the island. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Tokyo (Japan), 04/08/2022.- US House speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a press conference at the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2022, after she had a breakfast meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Pelosi is in Japan after she visited Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea with a congressional delegation. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Malasia, Singapur, Estados Unidos, Singapur, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A group of pro-China supporters steps on a mock up funeral photo of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outside of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau, in Hong Kong, China, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

China has stepped up its response to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan with a range of measures including the suspension of cooperation mechanisms with Washington, sanctions against the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and sending war ships and aircraft across the Taiwan Strait.

Two days after the veteran politician's controversial trip, Beijing announced eight measures including the suspension of cooperation in areas such as judicial affairs, climate change, the repatriation of irregular migrants, criminal legal assistance, combating transnational crimes and talks on combating climate change.

Beijing made the decision public barely an hour after imposing sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members for "disregarding China's concern and strong opposition" to her trip and for "undermining (its) sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Taiwan said Friday that up to 68 Chinese aircraft and 13 ships remained in the Taiwan Strait and that some of them had crossed the unofficial dividing line on the second day of military maneuvers initiated by Beijing on Thursday in response to Pelosi’s visit.

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen called China's live-fire military drills and missile launches around the island as "irrational" and an "irresponsible" act that are fueling tensions in the Indo-Pacific and demanded it "act with reason" and restraint.

