China announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the United States to phase out bilateral tariffs imposed during the trade dispute that began in March 2018.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a press conference that the two countries only needed to scrap the tariffs in order to complete the first phase of an bilateral agreement aimed at resolving the conflict. EFE-EPA