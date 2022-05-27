As Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on a 10-day regional diplomatic tour, China has said it “never interfered” in the internal affairs of Pacific island countries, nor did it seek the so-called "sphere of influence" in the region.

“The aid and assistance from China have never left any island country mired in debt or security threat. China believes that the South Pacific has never been and should not be the battlefield for geopolitical maneuvering,” the Chinese embassy in Australia said in a statement Thursday.

The statement coincides with Wang’s start of an eight-nation tour amid global concerns that China was working out its military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. EFE