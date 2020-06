A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at Make Bad Cookies artwork by Payne Zhu as he visits the group exhibition 'Meditations in an Emergency' at UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, in Beijing, China, 02 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). 'Meditations in an Emergency' is the first exhibition to open in 2020 at UCCA Beijing, which was closed since late January, and brings together 26 Chinese and international artists reflecting on the role of art during a time of crisis. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

There is no serious Covid-19 patient left in China, the health authorities said on Sunday, even as the country reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus, three more than a day ago.

This is for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that the Chinese health authorities have claimed that there were no serious patients of the coronavirus infection now. EFE-EPA