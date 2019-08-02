Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2-L), Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai (2-R) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) prepare for photos during the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) attends the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) attends the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Imposing more tariffs was not the way out of a trade dispute with the United States, the Chinese foreign minister said Friday, after the US president announced slapping a new 10 import taxes on $300 billion of Chinese goods from next moth.

As President Donald Trump’s announcement threatened to escalate the ongoing trade war between the world’s two most powerful economies, Wang Yi said in Bangkok that the imposition of new tariffs won’t solve the problems.

Adding tariffs is not a constructive way to resolve economic and trade disputes and it is not a correct way, Wang said on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in the Thai capital.

Trump said on Thursday that his administration would impose a fresh 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods from Sep.1 on wards.

The announcement was made a day after a high-level meeting between Chinese and US trade negotiators in Shanghai yielded nothing in terms of bringing an end to the long-running dispute that has begun impacting the world economy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is also in Bangkok for the ASEAN gathering, justified the move and criticized Beijing for allegedly backing out of a deal reached in principle between the negotiators.

"For decades, China has taken advantage on trade vs. the US, has taken advantage on trade vs. countries in Asia and Southeast Asia and it's time for them to stop. And President Trump has said we are gonna fix this. And to fix it requires determination,” Pompeo said.

“What we're asking for is really easy. And the Chinese had agreed to it at one point and then they walked away from the deal (...) There was an agreement on the table that would have put us on a really, really good place," the US secretary of state added.

The recent round of interactions in Shanghai was the first high-level contact between the two sides since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a temporary truce in their trade war at the G20 summit in June.

Trump had announced that the US will stop imposing new tariffs and agreed to allow the sale of tech firm Huawei's products in the US.

Tensions between the US and China arise from a trade balance in favor of China, which exports $419 billion worth of goods more than it imports from the North American country, which Trump says is due to Beijing's unfair trade practices. EFE-EPA

