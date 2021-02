Staff members transfer the second batch of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, after arrival at Cairo International Airport, in Cairo, Egypt, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Health workers look at a vial and a syringe while administering a dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, China, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/PAUL YEUNG / POOL

China speeds up its production of vaccines for export to developing countries

China seeks to increase production of its Covid-19 vaccines to 2,000 million doses this year and to four billion in 2022, as a part of its plan to become the top distributor of the drug in developing countries.

Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association, told local media that these four billion doses will cover up to 40 percent of the global demand.EFE-EPA

