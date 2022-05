Beijing (China), 05/05/2022.- Dragon, a P.E.teacher, attends a lesson meeting online in his apartment in Beijing, China, 05 May 2022. Beijing urged its residents to work from home following the May Day holiday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Dozens of subway stations and bus routes in Beijing shut down and most food establishments with their dine-in services were banned. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Shanghai (China), 05/05/2022.- A delivery worker passes food to the quarantined person trough the whole in the fence amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 05 May 2022. Shanghai city reported 13 COVID-19 deaths, 261 locally transmitted cases, and 4.390 local asymptomatic infections, according to the Shanghai Health Commission on 5 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Beijing (China), 05/05/2022.- A man undergoes a COVID-19 test in the central business district of Beijing, China, 05 May 2022. Beijing urged its residents to work from home following the May Day holiday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Dozens of subway stations and bus routes in Beijing shut down and most food establishments with their dine-in services were banned. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 05/05/2022.- An empty street in the central business district of Beijing, China, 05 May 2022. Beijing urged its residents to work from home following the May Day holiday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Dozens of subway stations and bus routes in Beijing shut down and most food establishments with their dine-in services were banned. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Shanghai (China), 05/05/2022.- A man takes coronavirus test on the street amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 05 May 2022. Shanghai city reported 13 COVID-19 deaths, 261 locally transmitted cases, and 4.390 local asymptomatic infections, according to the Shanghai Health Commission on 5 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Chinese authorities are intensifying travel controls, carrying out mass tests on the population and recommending remote working in large cities like Beijing to curb the latest Omicron-fueled wave of coronavirus infections.

The capital registered 42 new confirmed cases of Covid on Thursday morning, and another 39 in the afternoon, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the outbreak currently affecting the city to 544.

(...)