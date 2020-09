Chinese and USA flag are seen among others in SMIC factory in Shanghai, China, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China has stopped renewing press credentials of United States correspondents stationed in the Asian country amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, a media organization warned on Monday.

The Foreign Correspondents Club of China said in a statement it is “very alarmed” that the foreign affairs ministry has “issued letters in lieu of press cards that force foreign journalists based in China into a precarious, temporary status”. EFE-EPA

jt/rb