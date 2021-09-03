Chinese media regulators have launched a crackdown on “effeminate aesthetics” for actors and TV personalities in a bid to boost “traditional Chinese” culture in line with “revolutionary and socialist” ideals.
It comes amid a government campaign to curtail what it views as ostentatious celebrity culture and the rise of social media influencers.
The National Radio and Television Administration published a series of measures including rules to ban media companies from contracting actors or guests with “incorrect political opinions” that go against the Chinese Communist Party or the country. EFE