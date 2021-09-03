A woman stands next to an advertisement on a bus station, in Beijing, China, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

An elderly woman looks at an advertisement on a bus station, in Beijing, China, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

People walk past an advertisement in the shopping area of Sanlitun in Beijing, China, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese media regulators have launched a crackdown on “effeminate aesthetics” for actors and TV personalities in a bid to boost “traditional Chinese” culture in line with “revolutionary and socialist” ideals.

It comes amid a government campaign to curtail what it views as ostentatious celebrity culture and the rise of social media influencers.

The National Radio and Television Administration published a series of measures including rules to ban media companies from contracting actors or guests with “incorrect political opinions” that go against the Chinese Communist Party or the country. EFE