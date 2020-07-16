A campaign to screen nearly the entire population, inflatable laboratories, mobile clinics, and a comprehensive epidemiological investigation are part of China's new strategy to tackle a second-wave outbreak of the novel coronavirus that infected over 300 people within a month in the capital.

At the entrance of the capital's Pu Ren hospital, dozens of people queued up early in the morning to undergo a nucleic acid test, some of them arriving voluntarily while others because they need negative test results to be able to travel or return to work.EFE-EPA

jco/ia/ssk