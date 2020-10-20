Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate CoronaVac are displayed at Sinovac Biotech during a government-organized media visiting in Beijing, China, 24 September 2020. Sinovac is a Chinese vaccine maker that is developing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate called CoronaVac. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A man walks outside headquarters of Sinovac Biotech during a government-organized media visiting in Beijing, China, 24 September 2020. Sinovac is a Chinese vaccine maker that is developing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate called CoronaVac. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

More than 60,000 volunteers have received one of the four Chinese candidates for the coronavirus vaccine "without presenting significant adverse effects," a senior official from the Ministry of Science and Technology of China said Tuesday.

In a press conference of the Executive on the advancement of vaccines in China, the deputy director of the Social Development department Tian Baoguo said the country has already partially or totally developed 13 vaccines in Phase 3 of clinical trials.EFE-EPA

