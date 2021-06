A handout photo made available by Myanmar Ministry of Information shows Myanmar military chief senior general Min Aung Hlaing (R) talks with Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof (L) during their meeting at the presidential house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 04 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MINISTRY OF INFORMATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China will host a "special meeting" of foreign ministers next week to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the dialogue between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a Sunday statement.

The Monday and Tuesday meetings will focus on the situation in Myanmar, where protests against the military junta continue four months after the military coup. EFE