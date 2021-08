Dozens of students wait their turn at a school to take the National Entrance Exam to the University of China, in Beijing. EFE-EPA / ROMAN PILIPEY/FILE

China’s Education Ministry announced Tuesday that schools and universities should incorporate texts on the political thought of President Xi Jinping into their curriculum to "help teenagers believe in Marxism."

The ministry issued the new guideline, which also aims to "cultivate the successors of socialism" with "a strong moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic foundation" that allows them "to form their own judgments and political opinions." EFE

jco/lds