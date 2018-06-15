A crane is used to move a container at a United States port. EPA-EFE/File

A general view of containers at the Port of Qingdao in China's Shandong province, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Wu Hong

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Friday that, although it did not want to fight a trade war with the United States, it would respond to new tariffs announced by Washington and impose "equal taxation measures."

"We will immediately introduce the same scale and equal taxation measures, and all economic and trade achievements reached by the two sides will be invalidated," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement comes a few hours after US President Donald Trump announced that his administration was imposing a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in goods from China that contained "industrially significant technologies."

"The Chinese side doesn't want to fight a trade war, but facing the shortsightedness of the US side, China has to fight back strongly," the ministry said.

Trump made the decision to impose tariffs in a meeting Thursday at the White House with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

In mid-May, after several months of rising tensions, the two governments announced a trade truce in which the US would hold off on imposing tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion, while China committed to "significantly increase" its purchases of US goods and services.

President Trump, however, said in late May that he was not satisfied with the agreement.

The new US tariffs announced Friday were introduced, according to a White House statement, in response to "China's theft of intellectual property and technology and its other unfair trade practices."

The new tariffs, the White House added, were essential to safeguarding US technology and intellectual property and would protect American jobs.