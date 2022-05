A woman in quarantine stands on her rooftop amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 04 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A cleaner pushes her equipment along a restaurant closed for dine-in services in Beijing, China, 04 May 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man takes coronavirus test on the street amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 05 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

An empty street in the central business district of Beijing, China, 05 May 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

China’s export growth tumbled in April as global demand slumped due to soaring inflation and amid several Covid-19 outbreaks that prompted Beijing to roll out strict lockdowns in key economic hubs.

Official Chinese customs data published Monday reported that global trade slowed by 1.5% in April compared to March.

Yuan-denominated foreign exchanges in April reached 3.16 trillion yuan (about $535 billion).

