Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (2-R) gestures to South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2-R) look on during a group photograph during the 21st ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) speaks as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) listen during the 21st ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Officials adjust the national flags of China, Japan and South Korea before the 21st ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Thursday urged Japan, South Korea and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to jointly combat growing protectionism across the world with multilateralism and free trade.

Efforts must be doubled to finalize RCEP negotiations started in 2012, and which are expected to end in 2019 for a free trade agreement that benefitted all, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said in Singapore at the ASEAN Plus 3 forum (Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul), held on the sidelines of the regional bloc's annual summit with its partners.

China is one of the main forces behind the comprehensive Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that seeks to unite almost half of the world's population, 40 percent of world trade and more than one-third of global GDP, along with ASEAN, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The RCEP progress, according to Li, will send a positive message to the markets and ensure a stable and law-based environment that would encourage global development and peace.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his concerns over a current climate of uncertainty owing to trade rivalries between countries and threats to the global economy following the US-China trade war.

South Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha, recalled the strength of the region, which in the past has tackled several economic crises and numerous other challenges through multilateral mechanisms.

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, also appealed to partner nations to counter plastic pollution in the oceans as well as improve joint action against natural disasters.

ASEAN, which comprises 10 Southeast Asian countries (Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), had a commercial exchange worth $800 billion with China, Japan and South Korea in 2017.