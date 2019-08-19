The logo of China's Huawei Technologies Co is displayed near the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 17 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Trump hints reprieve on Huawei products may not be extended after all

Beijing on Monday urged Donald Trump to keep his word and allow companies in the United States to do business with Chinese tech giant Huawei, which was banned under trade restrictions put in place by Washington in May.

"During the Chinese and US presidents' meeting in Osaka, the US said it will allow US companies to supply Huawei. When and how will it honor its commitments? Concerns the US' own reputation and credibility," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a press conference.

"The world is watching, we hope the US can keep its words and stop the unreasonable oppression and sanctions on Chinese companies including Huawei," he added.

China responded to comments Trump made on Sunday when he had said his administration was not interested to doing business with Huawei.

"Huawei is a company we may not do business with at all," Trump told reporters before departing from Morristown, New Jersey.

In May, Washington banned Huawei from selling its telecommunications equipment to American companies, alleging that the Chinese giant could use those systems for espionage.

During the recent G20 summit in late June, Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a new truce in the ongoing trade war between their countries.

The reprieve on the ban for some of those products is set to expire on Monday.

In his remarks, Trump insisted that the Chinese company was a threat to national security and said he would take a decision on the matter the following day.

"So at this moment it looks like we are not going to do business, I don't want to do business at all because it is a national security threat," he added.

Specialist media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, had revealed earlier that the Department of Commerce was considering extending the reprieve given to Huawei for another 90 days to allow it to continue conducting business with US companies. EFE-EPA

