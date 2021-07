A handout photo released by the US Department of State shows US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) during her meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin, China, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China has urged the United States to lift all unilateral sanctions, high tariffs and technology blockade imposed on it.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi passed on these petitions to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a meeting Monday in the city of Tianjin, in northeastern China, state news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday. EFE