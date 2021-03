Yang Jiechi (front row, 3-L), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi (front row, 2-L), Chinese State Councilor and Chinese Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2-R) and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R) attend a high-level strategic dialogue in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, 18 March 2021 (issued 19 March 2021). EFE-EPA/LIU JIE/XINHUA MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation in their fight against climate change by establishing a joint working group for the purpose, Chinese state media reported Saturday.

The announcement was after the first high-level in-person US-China talks in Alaska since President Joe Biden took office in January. EFE-EPA

