United States special envoy for climate change John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua pledged in Shanghai to "reinforce the implementation" of the Paris climate crisis agreement, China’s Environment Ministry reported Sunday.

In a statement issued after Kerry's two-day visit to Shanghai, both countries agreed to "improve their respective actions" against the climate crisis and "cooperate in multilateral processes" to combat the issue. EFE