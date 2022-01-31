wearing protective gear works during China's ice hockey national team training session ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics, at the National Indoor Stadium, in Beijing, China, 31 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A goalkeeper of China's ice hockey national team for the Winter Olympics attends a training session as behind sit medical workers wearing protective gear, at the National Indoor Stadium, in Beijing, China, 31 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China ushers in New Year with muted celebrations ahead of Olympics

China will usher in a new lunar year on Monday night with muted celebrations in large cities as Beijing keeps a tight rein on Covid-19 restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics.

China has recorded several outbreaks in January, including the first one fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant in the northeastern city of Tianjin.

Although Tianjin last week declared "a complete victory" after applying a slew of methods, including selective lockdowns and widespread PCR testing, other regions such as the eastern province of Zhejiang or the northeastern province of Heilongjiang have recorded soaring infection rates in the last hours.

Festivities to mark the Year of the Tiger will kick off Monday night and last until Saturday, amid travel restrictions and watered-down celebrations.

Little has changed since last year’s New Year’s eve.

