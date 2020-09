Czech Republic Senate President Milos Vystrcil (L) greets Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (R) as he arrives at National Chengchi University to deliver a speech in Taipei, Taiwan, 31 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID CHANG

China on Monday warned the Czech senate speaker Milos Vystrcil would pay a heavy price for challenging the “One-China” policy by making an official visit to Taiwan.

"Those who attempt to challenge the One-China principle on the Taiwan question are making themselves enemies of the 1.4 billion Chinese people and will have to pay a heavy price for their moves," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to state broadcaster CGTN. EFE-EPA

