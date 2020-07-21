Chinese Ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming dots the eye of the lion during the Chinese year of the Rooster celebrations at London's Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 29 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILEGERRY PENNY

The Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom warned on Tuesday that Britain will have to face the consequences of going "further down the wrong road" after the UK government suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in protest against a new security law for the ex-British colony that gives Beijing more power.

“The UK has blatantly interfered in China’s internal affairs and contravened international law and the basic norms governing international relations,” Liu Xiaoming wrote on Twitter.EFE-EPA

